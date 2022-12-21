Brett Argirakis Sells 927 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.42. 4,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $75.65.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,160,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,766,000 after buying an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,460,000 after buying an additional 327,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,839,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,934,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

