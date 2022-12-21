Brett Argirakis Sells 927 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.42. 4,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $75.65.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,160,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,766,000 after buying an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,460,000 after buying an additional 327,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,839,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,934,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

