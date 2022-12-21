British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7354 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 61.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:BTI opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.