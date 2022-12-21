British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7354 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 61.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

NYSE:BTI opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at $157,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

