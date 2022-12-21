Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4894 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Britvic Stock Performance

Britvic stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. Britvic has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.26) to GBX 830 ($10.08) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.15) to GBX 1,050 ($12.76) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.42) to GBX 920 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.39) to GBX 1,050 ($12.76) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

