Brokerages Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Target Price at $2.46

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bright Health Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 303,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at $370,767.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 767,794 shares of company stock worth $605,596. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,446,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after buying an additional 2,966,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,625,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 3,958,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 499,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 366.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,395,574 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

