Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $65.00

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.52%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $671,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 136.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

