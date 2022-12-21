Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) PT at C$45.60

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at GFL Environmental

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total transaction of C$974,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,288,139.10.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

TSE GFL opened at C$38.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.25. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$31.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.36.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -5.91%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

