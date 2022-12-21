Brokerages Set Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT at $23.94

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.21) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Klépierre Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Klépierre stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

