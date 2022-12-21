Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kura Sushi USA, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRUS. TheStreet cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $96.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 40 restaurants in twelve states and Washington DC.

