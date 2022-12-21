Bubblefong Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $109.73 Million (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $109.73 million and approximately $651,169.26 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded down 49.2% against the dollar. One Bubblefong token can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00017957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.48 or 0.05216636 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00497761 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.93 or 0.29492573 BTC.

About Bubblefong

Bubblefong’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,442,374 tokens. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bubblefong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bubblefong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bubblefong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

