Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $236,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

