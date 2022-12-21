Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCD opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.41.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
