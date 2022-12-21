Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 24,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $14.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.41. 908,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,601,674. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $171.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

