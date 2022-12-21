Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 207,260 shares valued at $15,736,782. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. 53,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,969. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $186.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,519.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.