Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 813,272 shares of company stock worth $84,654,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $88.27. 89,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,141. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $191.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

