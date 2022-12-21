Caliber Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 2.0% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,657. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $199.60 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.18 and its 200 day moving average is $232.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

