Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$61.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$67.00. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$73.43 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.16.

Shares of CM opened at C$55.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$50.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$54.12 and a 52-week high of C$83.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

