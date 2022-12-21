Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires 822 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03.

