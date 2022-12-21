Capital Market Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.3% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMBS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $52.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.