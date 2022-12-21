Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PKW opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $98.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

