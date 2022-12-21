Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $767,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

