Capital Market Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F.N.B. Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Truist Financial increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

FNB opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.