Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,311 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,563,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $50.46.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
