Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 150 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average is $171.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

