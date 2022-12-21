Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 254 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,165,000 after buying an additional 136,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $98.02.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

