Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 400 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $64.83. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

