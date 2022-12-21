Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.54 and traded as high as C$4.64. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 530,737 shares changing hands.

CS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.66.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$453.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

