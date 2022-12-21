Cardano (ADA) Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.66 billion and approximately $200.73 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.01 or 0.07205109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00031486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021886 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001527 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,267,420,270 coins and its circulating supply is 34,497,062,263 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.