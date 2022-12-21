Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,961 Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 486,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 79,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $541,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

