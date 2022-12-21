Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 548.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $202.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

