Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.6% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $191.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

