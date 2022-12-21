Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 519,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 645,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 99,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

