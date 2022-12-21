Carmel Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,316,000 after acquiring an additional 612,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 432,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 121,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SRLN opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.

