Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $660,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $254.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $350.98.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 59.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

