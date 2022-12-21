Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 219 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.1% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.23.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

