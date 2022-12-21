Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 697 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Insider Activity

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.