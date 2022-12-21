Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,676 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,676 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.