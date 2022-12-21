Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 1.6% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Illumina by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.82.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $191.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

