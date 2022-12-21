Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes $279,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,544 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

TD opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.