Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

