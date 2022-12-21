Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPRX. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,002,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,581,756. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 124,924 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 145,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $714,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

