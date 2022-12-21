Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 36,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.42 on Wednesday, hitting $239.56. The stock had a trading volume of 58,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.07. The stock has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

