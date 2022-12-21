Celo Achieves Market Capitalization of $240.53 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002981 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $240.53 million and $5.07 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

