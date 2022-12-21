Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 173,194 shares.The stock last traded at $5.49 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

