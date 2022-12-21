Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 173,194 shares.The stock last traded at $5.49 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Puerto by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

