CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 68 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $417,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MA traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.30. The stock has a market cap of $332.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

