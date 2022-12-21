CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,721,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after buying an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,813 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.