CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.