CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,973. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.71. 6,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,886. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $88.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.