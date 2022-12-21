CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

