CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,128 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 125,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,895. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

