CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.